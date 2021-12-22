New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,553,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of AbbVie worth $383,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $130.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.28. The company has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

