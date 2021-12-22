New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 19,124 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Trustmark worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.