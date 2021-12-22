New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

UE stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

