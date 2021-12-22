New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,513 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,789,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,236,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,780,000 after purchasing an additional 449,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,201,000 after purchasing an additional 328,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

NYSE:SIX opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

