New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,578 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

NSA opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.