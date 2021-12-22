New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Renewable Energy Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on REGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

