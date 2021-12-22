New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.52 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

