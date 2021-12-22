New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl bought 3,000 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.95. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($2.71). The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.