New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.78 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of NewMarket worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in NewMarket by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NEU stock opened at $337.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.30. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

