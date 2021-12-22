New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2,438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 934,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mercury Systems by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 235,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mercury Systems by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Mercury Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRCY opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

