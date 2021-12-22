New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 11,771 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

NYSE:COTY opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

