New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 5,300 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of SailPoint Technologies worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,303 shares of company stock worth $3,434,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

