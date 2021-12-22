New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

