New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,201 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Mercury General worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.57. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.