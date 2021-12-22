New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,308 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Dycom Industries worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DY shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

