New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

