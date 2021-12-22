Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 202,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

