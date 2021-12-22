Newton (NEW) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.00 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Newton has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $247,751.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

