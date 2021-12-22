NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NEXT stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

