NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $197,437.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001103 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,230,768,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,190,536,870 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

