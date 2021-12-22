NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 26,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,735. The company has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

