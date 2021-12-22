Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.25. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 142,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
