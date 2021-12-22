Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.25. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 142,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEV. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

