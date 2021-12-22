NFT Index Trading Up 0.8% This Week (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $1,173.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for $2,994.03 or 0.06169869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00209796 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

