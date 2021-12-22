NFTX (NFTX) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for $76.40 or 0.00156536 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $31.07 million and $125,242.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00041669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006781 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

