NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $166.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.39. The company has a market cap of $263.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

