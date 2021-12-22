Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 2,860 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $137.98 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

