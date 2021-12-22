Ninety One North America Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

