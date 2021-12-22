Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 7.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $152,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.06 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

