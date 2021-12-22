Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 1,307 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.