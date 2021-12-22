Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 26,088 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,088 shares during the quarter. Ternium comprises about 0.9% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ternium worth $20,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TX opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TX. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

