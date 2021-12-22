Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 4,003 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 238.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 170.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270,363 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 133.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 162,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,769,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

NYSE SNX opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 8.49%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

