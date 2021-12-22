Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Boosts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Lincoln National accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

