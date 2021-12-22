Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.15 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in NVR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,747.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,885.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,270.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,094.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

