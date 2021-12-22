Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $1.39 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.