Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $65,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after acquiring an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Nasdaq stock opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.74 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.