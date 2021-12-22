Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases 16,167 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1,913.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in TransUnion by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,029,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TransUnion by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $113.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

