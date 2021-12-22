Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,417,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 7.9% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 28.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $537.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $559.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

