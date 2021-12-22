Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 3,562 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $409.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.76 and its 200-day moving average is $350.95. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

