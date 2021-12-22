Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 117,194 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,194 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.4% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.64% of Intuit worth $944,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $621.07 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $628.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

