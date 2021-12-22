Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 19,778 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.39% of Aptiv worth $157,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7,657.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $158.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

