Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 2,214,585 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214,585 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Infosys worth $349,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

