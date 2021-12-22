Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 402,673 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,673 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $183,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Shares of LYB opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

