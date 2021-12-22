Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 51,005 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,005 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Alibaba Group worth $305,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

