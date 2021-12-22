Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004,903 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.41% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $315,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $168.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

