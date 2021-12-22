Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 252,213 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,213 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 2.51% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $389,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

CHKP opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $139.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

