Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 364,653 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the period. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 3.26% of VeriSign worth $746,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in VeriSign by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after buying an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 103.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,407,000 after buying an additional 325,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $45,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $244.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.85. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,194. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.