Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 600,788 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.49% of Electronic Arts worth $604,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Motco boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.20.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $128,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,514 shares of company stock worth $3,739,237 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $132.17 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

