Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,120 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.53% of Eastman Chemical worth $209,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

