Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 1.60% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $276,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $134.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.65. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

