Ninety One UK Ltd Has $158.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,386 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $158,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

